Russian-Molvodan Intergovernmental Commission to Meet on October 2 - Ambassador

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2020) The Russian-Moldovan intergovernmental commission will next meet in Moscow on October 2, Moldovan Ambassador to Russia Andrey Negut said on Friday.

"The Moldovan co-chair, Agriculture Minister Ion Perju, has submitted [his Russian counterpart Nikolai] Patrushev's proposal [to meet on] October 2," the diplomat told reporters.

An expert panel will gather a day before the high-level meeting to lay out its recommendations. The key topics will be labor migration, social protection for senior citizens and a deal on property ownership.