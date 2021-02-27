Russian Monastery in US Severely Damaged by Winter Storm, Left Without Power for 2 Weeks

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2021) The severe winter storm that hit southeastern United States has resulted in significant material damage and caused an almost two week-long power outage to the Russian Orthodox Holy Cross monastery in West Virginia, the monastery Dean Hieromonk Gabriel (Hooten) told Sputnik.

"It is been almost two weeks without any power - no electricity, no telephones," father Gabriel said on Friday.

A heavy winter storm hit several US states, of which Texas was particularly affected, more than two weeks ago and caused prolonged power outages as well as food and water shortages for millions of resident amid the Arctic cold wave.

West Virginia faced the most serious crisis the week of February 15, when the Russian Orthodox believers celebrate the fest of Meeting of the Lord.

Father Gabriel said subfreezing temperatures dominated for about a week-and-a-half causing a layer of ice an inch thick and trees breaking because of the cold - in a region in which freezing temperatures usually last for a couple of days. He pointed out that two buildings were hit by falling big trees and power lines were also affected by the cold.

"We had some damage to the buildings, one of the monastery vans was completely crushed by a huge tree... including one that fell on the roof directly over the Holy Altar, punctured through the roof into the ceiling. The hole was right over the Holy Table. Nobody was hurt, everyone is in good health and now we are able to come to the town of Wayne to get food and supplies," he said.

Father Gabriel explained the monks have not been able to get to all the structures because of safety conditions and can not at present find out how serious are the damages.

Electric companies said they hope to restore power this weekend or early next week, but even if they do so, there is a big chance the internet service will be resumed in several weeks.

Father Gabriel said the monks at the monastery support themselves by making incense, goat milk soap and candles and sell them online and the weather caused disruption impacts them significantly.

"Our ability to produce those things and sell them has been severely impacted, and it may be still several weeks until we are able to resume normal business activities and to be supporting ourselves like normal. Right now it is the main thing," he said.

The situation has been disruptive for those of us who need to live in monastic enclosure and core to the world just to do basic necessary things, he added.

The monastic community has begun restoring normal life but currently does not know the cost from the damages that will need to be repaired and suspension of sales. Father Gabriel assessed the losses to be at least $30,000, but noted the estimate is preliminary.

"We were grateful to see how many people around the United States and even across the world sent us prayer and donations," he said.

Father Gabriel noted that the brotherhood sent several requests for help via email listings and website, and via the Russian Church Abroad assistance fund discussing the situation and possible ways to support the monastery.

During the first week of the weather crisis, the monks were able to complete only a small part of the monastic observance of divine service during, he said.

"Thankfully, now we are able to resume normal schedule, as far as the services go," he added.