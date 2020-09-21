Russian, Mongolian Foreign Ministers to Discuss Bilateral Cooperation in Moscow on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Mongolian counterpart, Nyamtseren Enkhtaivan, will meet on Monday in Moscow to discuss bilateral cooperation and interactions on the international and regional platforms.

The parties are expected to discuss the progress in the implementation of high-level agreements on cooperation in trade, economic, transport, infrastructure, energy and humanitarian spheres.

Moreover, the ministers will exchange views on preparations to joint events marking the upcoming celebration of the centenary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Russia and Mongolia in 2021.