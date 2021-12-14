UrduPoint.com

Russian, Mongolian Presidents To Hold Talks In Russia On December 16 - Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid 17 seconds ago Tue 14th December 2021 | 11:10 AM

Russian, Mongolian Presidents to Hold Talks in Russia on December 16 - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Mongolian counterpart, Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh, will hold talks on December 16 during the latter's visit to Russia, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

"On December 16, talks will be held between the Russian President ... and the Mongolian president ...

who will be on a visit to Russia," the Kremlin said in a statement.

The leaders plan to discuss the state and prospects for the development of a comprehensive strategic partnership between Russia and Mongolia in the political, trade, economic, scientific, technical and humanitarian fields, as well as exchange views on issues of interaction in the international arena.

Related Topics

Exchange Russia Visit Vladimir Putin Mongolia December

Recent Stories

OIC Secretary-General Receives the Consul-General ..

OIC Secretary-General Receives the Consul-General of the Gabonese Republic in Je ..

11 seconds ago
 Secretary-General Receives the Acting Consul-Gener ..

Secretary-General Receives the Acting Consul-General of the Togolese Republic in ..

1 minute ago
 Secretary General Receives Bangladesh Ambassador t ..

Secretary General Receives Bangladesh Ambassador to Saudi Arabia and Permanent R ..

1 minute ago
 Hissein Brahim Taha: We look forward to the Pakist ..

Hissein Brahim Taha: We look forward to the Pakistan Emergency Ministerial Meeti ..

1 minute ago
 Local Press: New labour rules in UAE respond to ch ..

Local Press: New labour rules in UAE respond to changing nature of work

55 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 December 2021

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.