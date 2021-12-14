Russian, Mongolian Presidents to Hold Talks in Russia on December 16 - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Mongolian counterpart, Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh, will hold talks on December 16 during the latter's visit to Russia, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

"On December 16, talks will be held between the Russian President ... and the Mongolian president ...

who will be on a visit to Russia," the Kremlin said in a statement.

The leaders plan to discuss the state and prospects for the development of a comprehensive strategic partnership between Russia and Mongolia in the political, trade, economic, scientific, technical and humanitarian fields, as well as exchange views on issues of interaction in the international arena.