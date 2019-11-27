Russian, Mongolian Prime Ministers to Meet in December

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2019) Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev will meet with his Mongolian counterpart Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh in December, the Russian Cabinet said on Tuesday.

According to a statement on the Russian government's website, the preparations for the meeting were discussed by the Russian part of the Russian-Mongolian intergovernmental commission earlier in the day.

"The participants of the meeting discussed current issues of bilateral cooperation, the implementation of decisions of the 22nd meeting of the intergovernmental commission and the implementation of the agreements reached during the official visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Mongolia on September 3, as well as preparations for the upcoming meeting of Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and the Prime Minister of Mongolia Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh in December," the statement said.