Russian-Mongolian Trade Rose by 13% Year-on-Year in January-September - Ambassador

ULAANBAATAR (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2019) Russia and Mongolia have managed to increase bilateral trade 13.1 percent year-on-year in the January-September period, Russian Ambassador to Mongolia Iskander Azizov told Sputnik ahead of the Mongolian prime minister's visit to Moscow.

The Russian capital will host talks between Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and his Mongolian counterpart, Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh, on Tuesday.

According to the Russian diplomat, Moscow and Ulaanbaatar agreed to increase bilateral trade to $2 billion during Russian President Vladimir Putin's recent visit to Mongolia.

"The goal is realistic: according to our statistics, the Russian-Mongolian trade continues to grow in 2019, by 13.

1 percent within first three quarters [of this year]," Azizov said.

The ambassador stressed that the bilateral trade had doubled since 2016.

"The negative trade tendencies in the bilateral trade were overcome in 2017-2018. The Russian-Mongolian trade showed significant growth, having doubled comparing to 2016 to $1.7 billion," Azizov added.

Russia and Mongolia have been developing friendly relations for decades. In early September, the Russian president attended a number of events celebrating the 80th anniversary of the Soviet-Mongolian victory in the Battle of Khalkhin Gol during the Soviet-Japanese border war of 1939.