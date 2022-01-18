Russian movement into Belarus poses new threat to Ukraine: US

A US official voiced alarm Tuesday over Russian troops' arrival into Belarus, fearing that Moscow was providing itself with a new way to invade Ukraine

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :A US official voiced alarm Tuesday over Russian troops' arrival into Belarus, fearing that Moscow was providing itself with a new way to invade Ukraine.

"The fact that we are seeing this movement into Belarus clearly gives the Russians another approach should they decide to take further military action against Ukraine," the official told reporters on condition of anonymity.