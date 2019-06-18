Russian, Mozambican Deputy Foreign Ministers Discuss Bilateral Relations

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2019) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and his Mozambican counterpart, Maria Manuela Lucas, discussed development of relations between the two countries, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Monday in a statement.

"During the discussion of the goals and objectives for further development of multifaceted cooperation between Moscow and Maputo, the importance of strengthening coordination within the UN and other international platforms was stressed," the statement reads.

The ministry added that special attention was paid to the Russia-Africa summit, set to be held in Russia's city of Sochi in October.

The Russian side also expressed support toward political and socio-economic reforms in Africa.