Russian Municipal Councilor Yashin Charged With Defaming Armed Forces - Lawyer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2022) Moscow district councilor and opposition politician Ilya Yashin was charged on Wednesday with discrediting the Russian armed forces, his lawyer told Sputnik.

"The investigators have filed charges under Article 207.3 Part 2 Para D. He pleaded not guilty," Maria Eismont said.

Yashin faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted for denouncing the alleged massacre in the Ukrainian town of Bucha in April.

He has been in custody since June 27 when he was arrested in a park for defying police orders. He was also briefly detained in March last year for violating coronavirus restrictions that limited indoor assemblies.

Eismont said that the prosecutors would ask the court to remand him in custody until September 12. The Basmanny district court in Moscow will hear his case at 2 p.m. (11:00 GMT) on Wednesday.