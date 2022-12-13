UrduPoint.com

Russian Munitions Dwindling, Can Keep Rate Of Fire Into 2023 - Senior US Military Official

Sumaira FH Published December 13, 2022 | 12:30 AM

Russian Munitions Dwindling, Can Keep Rate of Fire Into 2023 - Senior US Military Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2022) Russia could maintain its present rate of rocket and artillery fire on Ukraine into early 2023 despite dwindling ammunition stocks, a senior US military official said on Monday.

"We assess that at the rate of fire that Russia has been using its artillery and rocket ammunition, in terms of what we would call fully serviceable artillery and rocket ammunition, they could probably do that until early 2023. Their stocks of - again, fully serviceable ammunition, this would be new ammunition - is rapidly dwindling," the senior military official said.

Russia is likely being forced to use "degraded" ammunition as stocks of newer equipment are used, the senior military official said.

The United States believes that Russia will struggle to replenish its reserve of artillery and rocket ammunition through foreign suppliers, increased domestic production and refurbishment, the official added.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told US President Joe Biden on Monday that Russia has destroyed approximately half of Ukraine's energy infrastructure in missile strikes.

Russia began a series of strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure starting October 10, two days after an attack on the Crimean Bridge. The strikes have targeted energy infrastructure, the defense industry, military command and communications facilities across Ukraine.

Related Topics

Attack Fire Ukraine Russia United States October Stocks Industry

Recent Stories

Montenegrin Police Use Tear Gas Against Protesters ..

Montenegrin Police Use Tear Gas Against Protesters in Podgorica - Reports

39 minutes ago
 National Assembly passes Petroleum (Amendment) Bil ..

National Assembly passes Petroleum (Amendment) Bill 2022

48 minutes ago
 European Parliament President Blames 'Autocratic T ..

European Parliament President Blames 'Autocratic Third Countries' for Corruption ..

48 minutes ago
 New Los Angeles Mayor Declares State of Emergency ..

New Los Angeles Mayor Declares State of Emergency Amid Homelessness Crisis

50 minutes ago
 PTI not a political party but gang of 'propagandi ..

PTI not a political party but gang of 'propagandists', says Marriyum

52 minutes ago
 Crackdown against smoke emitting vehicles continue ..

Crackdown against smoke emitting vehicles continues

52 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.