Russian Museum To Showcase Napoleon's Autographs On His 250th Anniversary

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 13th August 2019 | 09:00 PM

Russian Museum to Showcase Napoleon's Autographs on His 250th Anniversary

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2019) Russia's largest State Historical Museum in Moscow will unveil a unique collection of six autographs by French Emperor Napoleon to mark 250 years since his birth, its press office told Sputnik.

"To mark the jubilee we will showcase six unique relics at the Museum of the 1812 Patriotic War ” six autographs by the French emperor," they said.

The autographs include a decree that was signed by "Buonaparte," his Italian surname. After being crowned emperor, he signed documents with "Napoleon" or simply "N."

The exhibits will be on display for two months starting August 15. Among other valuable items are his weapons, clothes, camp bed and a fragment of a romantic novella he wrote, called Clisson et Eugenie.

