(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) Muslims in Russia have condemned Thursday's terrorist attack in the French city of Nice that left three people dead, Mufti Albir Krganov, the head of the Spiritual Assembly of Muslims of the Russian Federation, told Sputnik on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, an unknown assailant launched a terrorist attack at a church in Nice. Three people were stabbed to death in what French President Emmanuel Macron called an "Islamist terrorist attack." The suspect has been taken into custody.

"It is a tragedy when a murder occurs in a house of God, regardless of [religious] denomination. No one is allowed to do this, the Almighty forbids it. No one has the right to kill ... We condemn this," Krganov remarked.

Thursday's attack took place following Macron's pledge to target radical islam in the wake of the October 16 beheading of Samuel Paty, a history teacher based near Paris. Paty was killed after reportedly showing caricatures depicting the Islamic prophet Mohammad in class.