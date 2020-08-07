Russian Muslims Plan to Build Village for Victims of Beirut Explosion - Foundation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Zakat charity foundation, established by the Spiritual Directorate of Muslims of the European part of Russia, is planning to build a settlement of 40 houses for residents of Beirut who have been displaced by the recent port explosion, the foundation's general director and the mufti of Moscow, Ildar Alyautdinov, told Sputnik on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2020) The Zakat charity foundation, established by the Spiritual Directorate of Muslims of the European part of Russia, is planning to build a settlement of 40 houses for residents of Beirut who have been displaced by the recent port explosion, the foundation's general director and the mufti of Moscow, Ildar Alyautdinov, told Sputnik on Friday.

Late on Tuesday, a powerful explosion took place at the port of Beirut, killing at least 154 people and injuring about 5,000, per the latest estimates. According to the authorities, the explosion was caused by 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate, confiscated by the customs services in 2014 and since stored in the port.

The city has been declared a disaster site, with a state of emergency being imposed for two weeks.

"Many people in Beirut have suffered, [and] lost their homes. The Zakat foundation is collecting funds for food, medicine, and construction works. Among other things, we are going to build a village of 40 houses with Zakat's funds, we are currently negotiating this with the Lebanese Takaful foundation. It would cost approximately $200,000," Alyautdinov said.

The foundation is currently collecting a $50,000 sum, which is only the first stage, according to the mufti, who says that people have responded to the foundation's call.