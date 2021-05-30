Russian National Arrested in Belarus for 2 Months - Family

SARATOV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2021) Russian national Egor Dudnikov, whom Minsk suspects of inciting unrest, was arrested in Belarus for two months, his mother told Sputnik on Sunday.

According to a Belarusian human rights center Vesna ” not registered officially ” Egor, 20, was detained in Minsk on May 5 on suspicion of "organizing actions that undermine order.

" There has not been any official confirmation.

"[The arrest] is for two months for now," Yulia Dudnikova said.