Russian National Bogacheva Says She Is Free Now - Russian Embassy In Minsk
Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 06:20 PM
Russian national Anna Bogacheva, detained in Minsk, said Tuesday she was at large, the Russian Embassy in Belarus said
Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported that Russian diplomats in Belarus were providing consular support to Bogacheva.
"Russian citizen Anna Bogacheva that a number of media outlets reported had been detained by Belarusian law enforcers, told an employee of the consular service of the Russian Embassy in Belarus that she was at large," the embassy said on Twitter.