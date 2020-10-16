(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2020) The trial of Russian national Maksim Boiko, arrested in the US on cybercrime-related charges, is not expected to be held until 2021, his lawyer Arkady Bukh told Sputnik.

"We anticipate that trial will be in 2021. Because of the COVID-19, I do not anticipate any hearing this year," Bukh said on Thursday.

Bukh said his client has pleaded not guilty and they are fighting the charges.

The investigation, he added, may take a few years.

The US Department of Justice announced earlier that Boiko was arrested during his stay in the United States in March. US authorities accused him of participation in QQAAZZ multinational criminal group, allegedly linked to cybercrimes and money laundering.

US authorities charged 14 individuals from Latvia, Georgia, Romania and Bulgaria, linked to QQAAZZ, the Department of Justice said. Another five members of the group were charged in 2019, it added.