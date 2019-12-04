UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian National Bout's Case May Soon See New Developments - Lawyer

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 11:10 PM

Russian National Bout's Case May Soon See New Developments - Lawyer

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2019) The case of Russian national Viktor Bout who is serving a 25-year prison term in the United States may soon see fresh developments in judicial venues and beyond them, his lawyer Alexey Tarasov told Sputnik.

"There are certain procedural mechanisms which, I think, will be invoked in the near future.

I won't pre-empt it before this is all presented and deployed, but, yes, it will probably be both in the judicial sphere and beyond," Tarasov said. "For now, I'll just say that we do not rule out further movement directly in judicial institutions."

Bout was arrested in Bangkok in 2008 in a joint operation between Thai and American authorities on charges of conspiring to kill US citizens by allegedly agreeing to supply Colombian rebels with weapons. In 2010, he was extradited to the United States where he was sentenced to 25 years in jail. Bout has denied the charges.

Related Topics

Russia Jail Bangkok United States May All

Recent Stories

NH&MA Peshawar-office sealed for delay in paymets

5 minutes ago

Stable outlook reflects world's confidence in Pak ..

1 hour ago

London terror victims died from stab wounds: inque ..

9 minutes ago

Seminar on Seeratun Nabi held at Punjab University ..

9 minutes ago

France braces for shutdown as Macron clashes with ..

9 minutes ago

Heavy investment needed in water, transport, waste ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.