WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2019) The case of Russian national Viktor Bout who is serving a 25-year prison term in the United States may soon see fresh developments in judicial venues and beyond them, his lawyer Alexey Tarasov told Sputnik.

"There are certain procedural mechanisms which, I think, will be invoked in the near future.

I won't pre-empt it before this is all presented and deployed, but, yes, it will probably be both in the judicial sphere and beyond," Tarasov said. "For now, I'll just say that we do not rule out further movement directly in judicial institutions."

Bout was arrested in Bangkok in 2008 in a joint operation between Thai and American authorities on charges of conspiring to kill US citizens by allegedly agreeing to supply Colombian rebels with weapons. In 2010, he was extradited to the United States where he was sentenced to 25 years in jail. Bout has denied the charges.