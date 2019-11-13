UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian National Burkov Appears 1st Time In US Court Facing Up To 80 Years In Prison

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 12:09 PM

Russian National Burkov Appears 1st Time in US Court Facing Up to 80 Years in Prison

Russian national Alexei Burkov, extradited to the United States from Israel, appeared for the first time before a US court to face criminal charges that can result in a combined maximum penalty of 80 years in prison

ALEXANDRIA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2019) Russian national Alexei Burkov, extradited to the United States from Israel, appeared for the first time before a US court to face criminal charges that can result in a combined maximum penalty of 80 years in prison.

Shortly after his arrival in the United States, 29-year-old Burkov was escorted to the US District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia in the town of Alexandria while still wearing jeans and a blue pullover.

The US Justice Department disclosed in a press release that Burkov is wanted for running two websites for hackers, including one that was selling stolen bank card numbers used in more than $20 million-worth of fraudulent purchases.

Burkov spent almost four years in Israeli custody while battling with the local authorities to be returned to Russia. In addition to denying Burkov that he can return to Russia, Israel also enforced a ban on covering his case in the media.

The US authorities have charged Burkov with wire fraud, computer intrusions, identity theft and money laundering. If convicted on all counts, Burkov faces a maximum sentence of 80 years in prison. However, the Justice Department said that actual sentences for federal crimes are typically less than the maximum prescribed penalties.

The US judge said on Tuesday that the charges against Burkov are "very serious" and scheduled the next hearing for Friday in order to decide whether he should remain in custody or be conditionally released.

Burkov asked the judge in Russian, "Why such a haste? I've been just 12 hours in the country and naturally, I don't have a lawyer."

Burkov did not answer definitively if he could afford to hire a lawyer and was informed that he would be provided one by the state.

In 2015, Burkov was detained at the Tel Aviv airport at the request of US authorities. Russian authorities also filed charges against Burkov and demanded that he be returned to Russia for a trial. Russia's Foreign Ministry said it deeply regretted Israel's decision to hand Burkov over to the US authorities, adding that the move runs counter to the constructive partnership that have been developing dynamically in recent years between Russia and Israel.

Israeli officials speculated that Russia attempted to exchange Burkov for Naama Issachar, a dual US-Israeli citizen who was arrested earlier this year in Russia en route home from India.

Issachar was found guilty of drug-smuggling and sentenced to 7.5 years in prison. The penalty has been harshly criticized in Israel as "disproportionate" to the crime and as an attempt to gain extra leverage in Russia's fight against Burkov's extradition.

Related Topics

Hearing India Exchange Israel Russia Bank Alexandria Virginia United States Money Criminals 2015 Media All From Airport Court

Recent Stories

Russia Ready to Receive Sullivan as US New Ambassa ..

1 minute ago

Two Palestinians killed in new Israeli strike: Gaz ..

12 minutes ago

Kuzma clicks into late gear as LeBron's Lakers ecl ..

13 minutes ago

Forest department takes measures against illegal h ..

13 minutes ago

Silent protest continues on 101st day in IOK

13 minutes ago

Bolivian Coca Farmers Refuse to Recognize Anez Pre ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.