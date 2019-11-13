Russian National Burkov Appears 1st Time in US Court Facing Up to 80 Years in Prison

(@FahadShabbir)

ALEXANDRIA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2019) Russian national Alexei Burkov, extradited to the United States from Israel, appeared for the first time before a US court to face criminal charges that can result in a combined maximum penalty of 80 years in prison.

Shortly after his arrival in the United States, 29-year-old Burkov was escorted to the US District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia in the town of Alexandria while still wearing jeans and a blue pullover.

The US Justice Department disclosed in a press release that Burkov is wanted for running two websites for hackers, including one that was selling stolen bank card numbers used in more than $20 million-worth of fraudulent purchases.

Burkov spent almost four years in Israeli custody while battling with the local authorities to be returned to Russia. In addition to denying Burkov that he can return to Russia, Israel also enforced a ban on covering his case in the media.

The US authorities have charged Burkov with wire fraud, computer intrusions, identity theft and money laundering. If convicted on all counts, Burkov faces a maximum sentence of 80 years in prison. However, the Justice Department said that actual sentences for federal crimes are typically less than the maximum prescribed penalties.

The US judge said on Tuesday that the charges against Burkov are "very serious" and scheduled the next hearing for Friday in order to decide whether he should remain in custody or be conditionally released.

Burkov asked the judge in Russian, "Why such a haste? I've been just 12 hours in the country and naturally, I don't have a lawyer."

Burkov did not answer definitively if he could afford to hire a lawyer and was informed that he would be provided one by the state.

In 2015, Burkov was detained at the Tel Aviv airport at the request of US authorities. Russian authorities also filed charges against Burkov and demanded that he be returned to Russia for a trial. Russia's Foreign Ministry said it deeply regretted Israel's decision to hand Burkov over to the US authorities, adding that the move runs counter to the constructive partnership that have been developing dynamically in recent years between Russia and Israel.

Israeli officials speculated that Russia attempted to exchange Burkov for Naama Issachar, a dual US-Israeli citizen who was arrested earlier this year in Russia en route home from India.

Issachar was found guilty of drug-smuggling and sentenced to 7.5 years in prison. The penalty has been harshly criticized in Israel as "disproportionate" to the crime and as an attempt to gain extra leverage in Russia's fight against Burkov's extradition.