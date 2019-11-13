UrduPoint.com
Russian National Burkov Faces Up To 30 Years In Prison If Convicted In US - Prosecutor

Russian National Burkov Faces Up to 30 Years in Prison if Convicted in US - Prosecutor

ALEXANDRIA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2019) Russian national Alexei Burkov faces a possible sentence of up to 30 years in prison if found guilty in the United States after his extradition from Israel, prosecutors said during his first appearance in court on Tuesday.

The state's prosecutor listed five charges, including conspiracy to commit fraud, "wire fraud" and conspiracy to commit a violation against the United States, with each entailing from five to 30 years in prison as a maximum penalty.

Addressing Burkov, who appeared before the court in jeans and blue pullover, the judge called them "very serious charges."

