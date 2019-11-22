Russian National Burkov In 'Good Spirits' After Extradition To US - Lawyer
Russian national Alexei Burkov, who was recently extradited from Israel to the United States, is in good spirits and has no known medical issues, his lawyer Gregory Stambaugh told reporters on Friday
Earlier in the day, Burkov appeared for the third time before a US court and pleaded not guilty on the charges of cybercrime leveled against him.
"He is in good spirits," Stambaugh said. Asked if Burkov has any medical issues, Stambaugh replied "None that I'm aware of."