Russian National Burkov Intends to Plead Guilty in US Court on January 23 - Lawyer

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) Russian national Alexei Burkov, accused of engaging in cybercrime in the United States, intends to enter a guilty plea to some of the charges against him on January 23, his lawyer Gregory Stambaugh told Sputnik on Thursday.

"I can state that Mr. Burkov intends to enter a guilty plea to certain of the charges on January 23rd," Stambaugh said. "The plea document will be made public at that time."