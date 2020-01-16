UrduPoint.com
Russian National Burkov Intends To Plead Guilty In US Court On January 23 - Lawyer

Thu 16th January 2020 | 10:18 PM

Russian National Burkov Intends to Plead Guilty in US Court on January 23 - Lawyer

Russian national Alexei Burkov, accused of engaging in cybercrime in the United States, intends to enter a guilty plea to some of the charges against him on January 23, his lawyer Gregory Stambaugh told Sputnik on Thursday

"I can state that Mr. Burkov intends to enter a guilty plea to certain of the charges on January 23rd," Stambaugh said. "The plea document will be made public at that time."

