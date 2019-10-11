Russian National Burkov on the Verge of Extradition to US From Israeli Prison - Lawyer

Russian national Alexei Burkov is on the verge of extradition to the United States on undisclosed charges after serving almost four years in Israeli prisons and losing his case at the Supreme Court, his lawyer Mikhail Ironi told Sputnik

Citing a judicial ban, in effect almost since Burkov's arrest in late 2015, he refused to elaborate what his client is wanted for. Russian diplomats earlier said that 27-year-old Burkov was suspected of hacking activities.

"The district-level court ruled to extradite Mr. Burkov to America. We appealed to the Supreme Court and about a month ago it approved the extradition ruling. Now we are waiting for the decision of the Israeli Minister of Justice. It's up to him to sign papers on handing Mr. Burkov over to Americans. The issue is at the government level," he said.

Ironi spoke to Sputnik amid speculations that Russia might seek to exchange Burkov for Naama Issachar, a 25-year-old US-Israeli dual citizen arrested in Moscow on drug trafficking charges.

If found guilty, she may face up to 8 years in prison.

Contradicting Israeli media reports, Ironi said he was not aware of any official attempts to arrange such an exchange apart from the appeal by Burkov's relatives to Russian authorities.

"But there were no official requests to me with a proposal to address the issue of exchange," the lawyer said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also poured cold water on the prospects of the exchange deal. In a statement released earlier Friday, his office said Burkov's extradition could not be prevented in the wake of the Supreme Court ruling. It criticized penalties sought for Issachar by Russia's prosecution as "disproportionate" and promised to continue working for her release.

Ironi said that Russia also sought Burkov's extradition but Israel refused to consider its appeal arguing that Americans were the first to file their request, but added that both cases could still be settled at the top political level.