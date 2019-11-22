Russian National Burkov Pleads Not Guilty in US Court, to Face Jury Next April

Russian national Alexei Burkov has pleaded not guilty to five counts related to alleged cybercrimes and is set to appear before a US jury next April, a Sputnik correspondent reported from a federal courtroom in Alexandria on Friday

"I set the case for April 21, 10 a.m. with a jury," Judge T.S. Ellis ruled during a hearing at the US District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia.

When asked to enter his plea, Burkov through his lawyer refused to admit any wrongdoing, denying all five charges against him and entering a plea of "not guilty."