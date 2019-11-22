UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian National Burkov Pleads Not Guilty In US Court, To Face Jury Next April

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 22nd November 2019 | 09:12 PM

Russian National Burkov Pleads Not Guilty in US Court, to Face Jury Next April

Russian national Alexei Burkov has pleaded not guilty to five counts related to alleged cybercrimes and is set to appear before a US jury next April, a Sputnik correspondent reported from a federal courtroom in Alexandria on Friday

ALEXANDRIA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2019) Russian national Alexei Burkov has pleaded not guilty to five counts related to alleged cybercrimes and is set to appear before a US jury next April, a Sputnik correspondent reported from a Federal courtroom in Alexandria on Friday.

"I set the case for April 21, 10 a.m. with a jury," Judge T.S. Ellis ruled during a hearing at the US District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia.

When asked to enter his plea, Burkov through his lawyer refused to admit any wrongdoing, denying all five charges against him and entering a plea of "not guilty."

Related Topics

Hearing Russia Alexandria Virginia April All From Court

Recent Stories

PTI soul party with democratic culture in its rank ..

3 minutes ago

Russian National Burkov in 'Good Spirits' After Ex ..

3 minutes ago

Fazl urged to avoid giving false impression of dea ..

3 minutes ago

UAE, Uzbekistan launch &#039;One Million Uzbek Cod ..

1 hour ago

Palestine, Russia Sign Road Map on Economic Cooper ..

3 minutes ago

US stocks edge higher after three weak sessions

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.