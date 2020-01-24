Russian National Burkov Signs Plea Deal with US Government, Faces 15 Years

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ALEXANDRIA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2020) Russian national Alexei Burkov pleaded guilty to two counts of cybercrime-related charges entailing a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison under a deal with the US Government, a Sputnik correspondent reported from a court hearing.

Burkov admitted access device fraud and conspiracy to commit access device fraud, identity theft, computer intrusion, wire fraud, and money laundering in return for the dismissal of another three initial charges.

"Under a plea agreement you plead guilty to counts 2 and 5 of the superseding indictment... In return of plea of guilty the government agrees not to prosecute you further," Judge T.S. Ellis III told the defendant on Thursday. "The worst thing that can happen to you on this case will be 15 years that can run either consecutively or concurrently."

The sentencing was scheduled for May 8.