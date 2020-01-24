UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian National Burkov Signs Plea Deal With US Government, Faces 15 Years

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 21 hours ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 04:20 AM

Russian National Burkov Signs Plea Deal with US Government, Faces 15 Years

ALEXANDRIA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2020) Russian national Alexei Burkov pleaded guilty to two counts of cybercrime-related charges entailing a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison under a deal with the US Government, a Sputnik correspondent reported from a court hearing.

Burkov admitted access device fraud and conspiracy to commit access device fraud, identity theft, computer intrusion, wire fraud, and money laundering in return for the dismissal of another three initial charges.

"Under a plea agreement you plead guilty to counts 2 and 5 of the superseding indictment... In return of plea of guilty the government agrees not to prosecute you further," Judge T.S. Ellis III told the defendant on Thursday. "The worst thing that can happen to you on this case will be 15 years that can run either consecutively or concurrently."

The sentencing was scheduled for May 8.

Related Topics

Hearing Russia Money May From Government Agreement Court

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Japan hold talks to enhance cooperation ..

1 hour ago

Magnitude 6.8 Earthquake Hits Turkey's East - Disa ..

2 hours ago

PTI govt not involved in corruption: Sh Rashid

2 hours ago

Uzbekistan seeks to revamp banking sector with sha ..

1 hour ago

Khalifa Empowerment Programme participating in Lon ..

2 hours ago

Hearing on Vinnik Pre-Trial Custody in France to T ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.