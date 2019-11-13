Russian National Burkov Suspected of Running Websites for Hackers - US Justice Department

Russian national Alexei Burkov, extradited from Israel to the United States earlier this week, is suspected of having run a website selling stolen bank card numbers that were used in more than $20 million-worth of fraudulent purchases, the US Department of Justice said in a press release

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2019) Russian national Alexei Burkov, extradited from Israel to the United States earlier this week, is suspected of having run a website selling stolen bank card numbers that were used in more than $20 million-worth of fraudulent purchases, the US Department of Justice said in a press release.

"According to court documents, Burkov allegedly ran a website called 'Cardplanet' that sold payment card numbers (e.g., debit and credit cards) that had been stolen primarily through computer intrusions," the release said on Tuesday. "Many of the cards offered for sale belonged to United States citizens."

Burkov was extradited from Israel after spending almost four years in custody during which time he unsucessfuly fought a legal battle to return to Russia. The Israeli authorities enforced a ban on covering Burkov's case in the media.

The Justice Department said in the release that the stolen bank cards information allegedly were sold on Burkov's website, resulting in more than $20 million in fraudulent purchases.

In addition, Burkov allegedly ran another website that served as an invite-only club for elite cybercriminals to advertise stolen goods such as "personal identifying information and malicious software, and criminal services, such as money laundering and hacking services," the release said.

The Justice Department explained that prospective members needed three existing website members to vouch for their good reputation among cybercriminals and to provide a sum of money, normally $5,000, as insurance.

Burkov is charged with wire fraud related charges and "if convicted on all counts, he faces a maximum of 80 years in prison," the release said.

The Justice Department noted, however, that actual sentences for federal crimes are typically less than the maximum suggested penalties.

In December 2015, Burkov was detained at the Tel Aviv airport at the request of US authorities. Russia has also filed charges against Burkov and demanded his extradition.