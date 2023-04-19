UrduPoint.com

Russian National Burlinova Rejects US's Charges Of Alleged Malign Influence

Sumaira FH Published April 19, 2023 | 11:00 AM

Russian National Burlinova Rejects US's Charges of Alleged Malign Influence

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2023) The head of Russian public initiative Creative Diplomacy (PICREADI), Natalia Burlinova, who was charged by the United States with an alleged operation as a Russian illegal agent to collect data on US citizens in the country, has rejected the accusations in an interview with Sputnik.

On Tuesday, the US Justice Department said that four US citizens and three Russian nationals had been charged for their involvement in an alleged malign influence campaign against the US. The US government also charged Burlinova in a criminal case for allegedly conspiring with a FSB officer to recruit US citizens from academic and research institutions to travel to Russia for a public diplomacy program.

"Guilty of what? That I was doing something illegal against the US? Certainly not. I have never engaged in any illegal activity, any collection of information. Moreover, no intelligence or recruitment activity took place," Burlinova told Sputnik.

The Russian national also said that her activities did not undermine US security and the country's national projects, but were aimed at establishing opportunities for a bilateral dialogue.

The US nationals handed over their passport data via the PICREADI center to receive Russian visas, but it was an open procedure, she said.

Meanwhile, the US Federal Bureau of Investigation started to pay increased attention to the Creative Diplomacy center's operation long before Washington sanctioned Burlinova, and the US nationals, who participated in the Meeting Russia program, complained that after their return from Russia they were interviewed by the FBI's employees, Burlinova added.

In July 2022, the US Treasury Department sanctioned Burlinova and Creative Diplomacy for being allegedly funded by the Russian government.

Related Topics

Russia Washington United States July Criminals FBI From Government

Recent Stories

Service delivery should govern competition for pub ..

Service delivery should govern competition for public office: PM

38 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 April 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 19th Ap ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 19th April 2023

3 hours ago
 Rossoneri, Real Madrid hold firm to reach CL semi- ..

Rossoneri, Real Madrid hold firm to reach CL semi-finals

9 hours ago
 Record 60,310 worshippers at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mo ..

Record 60,310 worshippers at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque on 27th night of Ramadan

9 hours ago
 ERC delivering Eid clothing to Syrian orphans

ERC delivering Eid clothing to Syrian orphans

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.