MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2023) The head of Russian public initiative Creative Diplomacy (PICREADI), Natalia Burlinova, who was charged by the United States with an alleged operation as a Russian illegal agent to collect data on US citizens in the country, has rejected the accusations in an interview with Sputnik.

On Tuesday, the US Justice Department said that four US citizens and three Russian nationals had been charged for their involvement in an alleged malign influence campaign against the US. The US government also charged Burlinova in a criminal case for allegedly conspiring with a FSB officer to recruit US citizens from academic and research institutions to travel to Russia for a public diplomacy program.

"Guilty of what? That I was doing something illegal against the US? Certainly not. I have never engaged in any illegal activity, any collection of information. Moreover, no intelligence or recruitment activity took place," Burlinova told Sputnik.

The Russian national also said that her activities did not undermine US security and the country's national projects, but were aimed at establishing opportunities for a bilateral dialogue.

The US nationals handed over their passport data via the PICREADI center to receive Russian visas, but it was an open procedure, she said.

Meanwhile, the US Federal Bureau of Investigation started to pay increased attention to the Creative Diplomacy center's operation long before Washington sanctioned Burlinova, and the US nationals, who participated in the Meeting Russia program, complained that after their return from Russia they were interviewed by the FBI's employees, Burlinova added.

In July 2022, the US Treasury Department sanctioned Burlinova and Creative Diplomacy for being allegedly funded by the Russian government.