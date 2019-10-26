(@imziishan)

MIAMI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2019) Russian national Maria Butina has boarded a plane of Russian airline Aeroflot in a Miami airport to fly to Moscow from the United States where she served a prison term, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Flight SU-111 she is flying is scheduled to land at Moscow Sheremetyevo International Airport at 00:15 p.m. (09:15 GMT) on Saturday.

"Everything will end as soon as we take off from the United States," Butina told Sputnik in response to congratulations on the ending of the situation involving her in the United States.

Butina was arrested in mid-2018 and sentenced to 18 months in prison last April on a single charge of conspiring to act as an unregistered foreign agent. She signed her plea deal after being held for long periods in isolation in prison and requested a sentence of time served.