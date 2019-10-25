UrduPoint.com
Russian National Butina To Return To Moscow From US On October 26 - Russian Embassy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 03:10 AM

Russian National Butina to Return to Moscow From US on October 26 - Russian Embassy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2019) Russian citizen Maria Butina will return to Moscow on Saturday, October 26, after being released from jail in the United States, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said, citing the US authorities.

"After sending multiple requests on the procedure of Butina's return to Russia, the State Department gave the embassy the following answer. On October 25, Maria will be transferred from a Federal prison in the city of Tallahassee, Florida, to a migrant center in the city of Miami from where she will depart to Moscow on the same day. Her arrival [is expected] in the morning of October 26. This is the only information that we can share at the moment," Antonov said in a statement published by the Russian embassy on Facebook late on Thursday.

