Russian National Danchenko Arrives at US Court for Trial in Lying to FBI Case

(@FahadShabbir)

Russian citizen Igor Danchenko's trial for lying to the FBI during an investigation into the so-called "Trump-Russia collusion" in 2016 began on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2022) Russian citizen Igor Danchenko's trial for lying to the FBI during an investigation into the so-called "Trump-Russia collusion" in 2016 began on Tuesday.

Danchenko arrived at the District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia in Alexandria on time at 8:57 a.m. (12:57 GMT), along with a team of his lawyers.

The US prosecution was represented by a team of attorneys, including Special Counsel John Durham, who has been leading the investigation into the origins of the Russia probe since 2020.

Judge Anthony Trenga announced a break in the trial, during which the selection of 12 jurors would take place. The jurors later will have to deliver a verdict after considering all the evidence in the case.

In November, Danchenko pleaded not guilty to all five counts of making false statements to the FBI about the alleged collusion between former US President Donald Trump and the Kremlin during the 2016 US presidential election.

The prosecution insists that Danchenko lied to the FBI about the sources of information given to British spy Christopher Steele about alleged contacts between the Trump campaign and Russian officials, including information that the Kremlin may have facilitated Trump's election. The indictment states that Danchenko did not receive such information from anyone and fabricated facts.

Danchenko provided data to former British spy Steele, who prepared, based on this data, materials of the dossier, which the US authorities were guided by in the investigation of alleged ties between the Trump headquarters and Russia. A subsequent Special Counsel investigation has proven no collusion between Trump and Russia.