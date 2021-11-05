Russian National Danchenko Leaves US Court on Bail After Being Arrested Earlier Today

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ALEXANDRIA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2021) Russian citizen Igor Danchenko, indicted on five counts for lying to the FBI, has left the courthouse at least two hours after his initial appearance ended and has not taken questions from the press, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

While the courthouse closed at 5:00 p.m. EST (9:00 p.m. GMT) and the staff hanged the signs "locked" on the doors, Danchenko and his defense attorney walked out of the building 20 minutes later.

He ignored all the reporters' questions including whether he would have a plea deal. He just sat in the vehicle and left.