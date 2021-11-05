UrduPoint.com

Russian National Danchenko Leaves US Court On Bail After Being Arrested Earlier Today

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 05th November 2021 | 02:50 AM

Russian National Danchenko Leaves US Court on Bail After Being Arrested Earlier Today

ALEXANDRIA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2021) Russian citizen Igor Danchenko, indicted on five counts for lying to the FBI, has left the courthouse at least two hours after his initial appearance ended and has not taken questions from the press, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

While the courthouse closed at 5:00 p.m. EST (9:00 p.m. GMT) and the staff hanged the signs "locked" on the doors, Danchenko and his defense attorney walked out of the building 20 minutes later.

He ignored all the reporters' questions including whether he would have a plea deal. He just sat in the vehicle and left.

Related Topics

Russia Vehicle FBI All From P

Recent Stories

2 robbers snatched Rs 11 million from a citizen

2 robbers snatched Rs 11 million from a citizen

2 hours ago
 Air Canada boss in hot water over lack of French p ..

Air Canada boss in hot water over lack of French proficiency

2 hours ago
 Yorkshire suspended from staging England cricket m ..

Yorkshire suspended from staging England cricket matches after racism row

2 hours ago
 India trying to portray false sense of normalcy, d ..

India trying to portray false sense of normalcy, development in IIOJK: FO

2 hours ago
 Houthis' Ballistic Missile Hits Residential Area i ..

Houthis' Ballistic Missile Hits Residential Area in Yemen's Marib - Source

2 hours ago
 French President receives UAE ambassador&#039;s cr ..

French President receives UAE ambassador&#039;s credentials

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.