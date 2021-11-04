UrduPoint.com

Russian National Danchenko To Appear In Virginia Court At 2:30 PM EST - Justice Dept.

Russian National Danchenko to Appear in Virginia Court at 2:30 PM EST - Justice Dept.

Russian national Igor Danchenko is scheduled to appear in a court in the US state of Virginia on Thursday afternoon in connection to charges accusing him of lying to the FBI in Special Counsel John Durham's investigation into the origins of the Trump-Russia probe, the Justice Department said on Thursday

"Danchenko was arrested earlier today and is scheduled to appear before US Magistrate Judge Theresa C. Buchanan today at 2:30 p.m. (6:30 p.m. GMT)," the Justice Department said in a press release.

