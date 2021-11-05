Russian National Danchenko to Be Arraigned in US Court November 10 - Document

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2021) Russian citizen Igor Danchenko, indicted on five counts for lying to the FBI, is scheduled to be arraigned in the US court next Wednesday, according to the court documents released on Friday.

"Arraignment set for 11/10/2021 at 09:00 AM in Alexandria Courtroom 701 before District Judge Anthony J Trenga," the document said.

On Thursday, Danchenko was released from the court after he appeared in front of a US district court judge.

A US grand jury charged Danchenko with five counts of making false statements to the FBI during the investigation into allegations of collusion between former President Donald Trump and Russia. The investigation found no evidence of any collusion.