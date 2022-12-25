Russian National Detained in Armenia Over Suspicion of Murder - Investigative Committee

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2022) A Russian national has been detained in Armenia's northwestern city of Gyumri on suspicion of murdering a 37-year-old Russian woman, the press service of the Armenian Investigative Committee said on Saturday.

"The identity of the suspect who presumably committed the crime was established - it was a Russian citizen, who was born in 2002. The investigation received information that the incident took place on December 23 at about 7.30 p.m.

local time (15:30 GMT)," the committee said in a statement.

The statement also said that the incident had been presumably caused by an argument between the man and his girlfriend, a Russian national born in 1985, during which the man killed her by inflicting bodily injuries and fled the scene.

The suspect has been detained and interrogated, the statement read.

It added that the probe was underway and the measures were being taken to establish the circumstances of the incident.