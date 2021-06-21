Russian National Detained in Germany on Espionage Suspicions - Prosecutor General

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2021) A Russian national was detained in Germany on suspicions of working for Russian special services, the Office of the Public Prosecutor General of Germany announced on Monday.

"Last Friday (June 18), the Federal prosecution authorized the detention of Russian citizen Ilnur N. on the basis of an order of an investigative judge. Searches were carried out at the detainee's workplace and place of residence.

He is reasonably suspected of working for a Russian special service starting no later than the beginning of October 2020," the Office of the Public Prosecutor General of Germany said in a press release.

The suspect was employed at a natural science department of a German university. Between October 2020 and June 2021 he held at least three meetings with a representative of the Russian special services and leaked to him information obtained at work, in exchange for money.