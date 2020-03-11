Russian National Detained in New York Suspected of Selling Personal Data - Consulate

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) US law enforcement authorities have notified the Russia's consulate general in New York about the detention of a Russian citizen Kirill Firsov last week who is suspected of selling personal data, spokesman for the consulate, Alexey Topolsky, told Sputnik.

"US law enforcement agencies informed us that he was detained on March 7," Topolsky said on Tuesday. "He is now at the Manhattan Detention Complex."

Firsov was detained at the John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City.