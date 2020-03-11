UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian National Detained In New York Suspected Of Selling Personal Data - Consulate

Umer Jamshaid 56 seconds ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 04:00 AM

Russian National Detained in New York Suspected of Selling Personal Data - Consulate

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) US law enforcement authorities have notified the Russia's consulate general in New York about the detention of a Russian citizen Kirill Firsov last week who is suspected of selling personal data, spokesman for the consulate, Alexey Topolsky, told Sputnik.

"US law enforcement agencies informed us that he was detained on March 7," Topolsky said on Tuesday. "He is now at the Manhattan Detention Complex."

Firsov was detained at the John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City.

Related Topics

Russia Manhattan New York March Airport

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed chairs Mubadala&#039;s board mee ..

3 hours ago

Prime Minister to lay foundation stone of seven ho ..

4 hours ago

Lahore Qalandars beat Peshawar Zalmi by 5 wickets ..

4 hours ago

Workers' remittances increase 5.4% to $15.12 bln

4 hours ago

North Macedonian Government Temporarily Shuts Scho ..

4 hours ago

General Commander of Polish Military Contracted CO ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.