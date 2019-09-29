UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian National Detained In Spain Upon US Warrant Denies Charges - Lawyer

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Sun 29th September 2019 | 02:20 AM

Russian National Detained in Spain Upon US Warrant Denies Charges - Lawyer

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2019) A Russian national detained in the Spanish Valencia airport upon an international warrant issued by the United States denies the allegations, the lawyer, Elena Taranova told Sputnik on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, the Russian embassy in Spain confirmed the detention of the national and said that a local lawyer took his case.

"The Spanish court has only confirmed the participation of the defendant's lawyer in the process. The only documents the defense got is a brief description of the charges against my defendant, who denies them," Taranova said.

The lawyer added that the United States demanded the extradition of the defendant. She did not reveal the key points of the accusations.

The man was detained on September 20 upon the arrival in Spain, where he traveled together with his wife and son. According to local media reports, the man is accused of involvement in large-scale online fraud activities with the use of fake documents, which is investigated by the FBI.

Related Topics

Russia Wife Man Valencia Spain United States September FBI Media Airport Court

Recent Stories

Female athletes flourish on second day of Toleranc ..

2 hours ago

Whatever be cost, Pakistanis not to sit back till ..

2 hours ago

Bourbon Rhode Tug Supply Vessel Sinks Over Heavy S ..

3 hours ago

Prime Minister departs for home by commercial flig ..

3 hours ago

Prime Minister highlights problems of Kashmiri peo ..

3 hours ago

Hazza Al Mansoori reveals details about his routin ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.