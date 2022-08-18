Russian National Dubnikov Held in Oregon Detention Facility Without Bail - Center Rep.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2022) Russian national Denis Dubnikov, extradited to the United States from the Netherlands, is being held at Oregon detention facility without bail, and will remain there until the next hearing in October, a Multnomah County Detention Center (MCDC) representative told Sputnik.

"Yes. He is in our custody," the representative said when asked about Dubnikov.

The representative added that Dubnikov will remain in their custody until the next hearing which is scheduled for October 4.

Asked whether he was allowed to be release on bail, the representative said, "No. It is no bail."

Dubnikov, arrested on suspicion of involvement in cybercrimes, has been extradited to the United States from the Netherlands and is facing up to 20 years in a US prison, the Justice Department said in a press release.