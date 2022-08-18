UrduPoint.com

Russian National Dubnikov Still In Custody But Will Be Released Tonight - Police

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 18, 2022 | 06:30 AM

Russian National Dubnikov Still in Custody But Will Be Released Tonight - Police

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2022) Russian national Denis Dubnikov who was extradited to the United States from the Netherlands earlier this week over cryptocurrency laundering charges is still in police custody in the state of Oregon but will be released later tonight, the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office told Sputnik.

"He's currently in custody, (but) he's getting released tonight," the sheriff's office said on Wednesday.

The sheriff's office said that US Marshals said Dubnikov should be released, but they do not know the reason for it.

Related Topics

Police Russia United States Netherlands Cryptocurrency From

Recent Stories

Imran crossed limits for personal interests: Khurr ..

Imran crossed limits for personal interests: Khurram Dastgir

6 hours ago
 State Dept. Says No Meetings to Preview With Anton ..

State Dept. Says No Meetings to Preview With Antonov, Russian Officials on Thurs ..

6 hours ago
 Japan's Ruling Party Policy Chief Visits Facility ..

Japan's Ruling Party Policy Chief Visits Facility Linked to Unification Church - ..

6 hours ago
 US to Take Steps in Coming Weeks to Counter Chines ..

US to Take Steps in Coming Weeks to Counter Chinese Activity Around Taiwan - Sta ..

6 hours ago
 Acting CJ Federal Shariat Court stresses for promo ..

Acting CJ Federal Shariat Court stresses for promoting religious harmony

6 hours ago
 Turkey to Appoint Ambassador to Israel Soon - Erdo ..

Turkey to Appoint Ambassador to Israel Soon - Erdogan

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.