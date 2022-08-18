Russian National Dubnikov Still in Custody But Will Be Released Tonight - Police

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2022) Russian national Denis Dubnikov who was extradited to the United States from the Netherlands earlier this week over cryptocurrency laundering charges is still in police custody in the state of Oregon but will be released later tonight, the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office told Sputnik.

"He's currently in custody, (but) he's getting released tonight," the sheriff's office said on Wednesday.

The sheriff's office said that US Marshals said Dubnikov should be released, but they do not know the reason for it.