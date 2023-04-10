Russian National Dubnikov to Be Sentenced Tuesday on Money Laundering Charges - Prosecutor

Russian national Denis Dubnikov is scheduled to be sentenced on Tuesday after reaching a plea agreement with federal prosecutors in a case involving cryptocurrency laundering charges, US Attorney's Office for the District of Oregon spokesperson Kevin Sonoff told Sputnik on Monday

"Yes, we expect this sentencing to proceed as scheduled," Sonoff said.

In February, Dubnikov pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering.

In August, Dubnikov was extradited from the Netherlands to the United States to make his initial appearance at a US federal court in Oregon. Dubnikov and several other co-conspirators were alleged to have laundered the proceeds of ransomware attacks on US individuals and organizations.

Dubnikov faces a maximum sentence of up to 20 years in prison if convicted on the charges against him, according to court documents.