Russian National Dudnikov Arrested in Belarus Will See Lawyer in Coming Days

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2021) The lawyer of Russian national Egor Dudnikov, arrested in Belarus for inciting unrest, told Sputnik that he will see his client on Monday or Tuesday.

"Tomorrow or the day after," Anton Gashynsky told Sputnik on Sunday, when asked about his plans of visiting Dudnikov in the pre-trial detention center.

According to the non-governmental human rights center Viasna, Egor Dudnikov, 20, was detained in Minsk on May 5 on suspicion of "organizing actions that undermine order." There has not been any official confirmation. Dudnikov's mother told Sputnik on Sunday that her son was arrested in Belarus for two months. She specified that her son moved to Minsk more than a year ago to live there together with his girlfriend.

Gashynsky told Sputnik that a criminal case against Dudnikov was initiated due to the fact that he dubbed videos for the Belarusian opposition.

Belarus has been in a prolonged political crisis since incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko secured his sixth term in office in the August 2020 election. The opposition has not recognized the results, claiming that Svetlana Tikhanovskaya was the real winner. The dispute resulted in mass protests across the country, which generally declined by February.

Minsk has opened criminal cases against several opposition leaders and other persons on charges linked to anti-government rallies.