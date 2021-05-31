UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian National Dudnikov Arrested In Belarus Will See Lawyer In Coming Days

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 03:40 AM

Russian National Dudnikov Arrested in Belarus Will See Lawyer in Coming Days

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2021) The lawyer of Russian national Egor Dudnikov, arrested in Belarus for inciting unrest, told Sputnik that he will see his client on Monday or Tuesday.

"Tomorrow or the day after," Anton Gashynsky told Sputnik on Sunday, when asked about his plans of visiting Dudnikov in the pre-trial detention center.

According to the non-governmental human rights center Viasna, Egor Dudnikov, 20, was detained in Minsk on May 5 on suspicion of "organizing actions that undermine order." There has not been any official confirmation. Dudnikov's mother told Sputnik on Sunday that her son was arrested in Belarus for two months. She specified that her son moved to Minsk more than a year ago to live there together with his girlfriend.

Gashynsky told Sputnik that a criminal case against Dudnikov was initiated due to the fact that he dubbed videos for the Belarusian opposition.

Belarus has been in a prolonged political crisis since incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko secured his sixth term in office in the August 2020 election. The opposition has not recognized the results, claiming that Svetlana Tikhanovskaya was the real winner. The dispute resulted in mass protests across the country, which generally declined by February.

Minsk has opened criminal cases against several opposition leaders and other persons on charges linked to anti-government rallies.

Related Topics

Election Russia Minsk Belarus February May August Criminals Sunday 2020 Opposition

Recent Stories

Juries for the 16th edition of Al Burda Award anno ..

2 hours ago

Imperial College London designated centre of excel ..

3 hours ago

MoHAP urges smokers to quit to avoid more serious ..

4 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed forms Supreme Committee for Ur ..

5 hours ago

Global cybersecurity experts to discuss cross-bord ..

5 hours ago

Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival connects 80, ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.