Russian National Firsov Pleads Guilty To Cybercrimes In US - Court Filing

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sat 23rd January 2021 | 04:20 AM

Russian National Firsov Pleads Guilty to Cybercrimes in US - Court Filing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2021) Russian National Kirill Firsov pleaded guilty in a US court to cybercrime-related charges and faces up to ten years in prison, court documents revealed.

Under a deal with the prosecution, Firsov admitted that he was an administrator of a Russian-based cyber platform that sold $17 million in products and services it had hacked from US companies and individuals.

However, the deal has to be approved by court.

Firsov, who was arrested in march in New York, faces a prison time of up to 10 years and a fine of up to $250,000.

