Russian National Guard, Belarus' Interior Ministry Negotiating Cooperation Agreement

Russian National Guard, Belarus' Interior Ministry Negotiating Cooperation Agreement

Russia's national guard, Rosgvardia, and the Belarusian Interior Ministry are underway negotiating a cooperation agreement, according to an entry on the Russian government's portal of legal news on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) Russia's national guard, Rosgvardia, and the Belarusian Interior Ministry are underway negotiating a cooperation agreement, according to an entry on the Russian government's portal of legal news on Thursday.

"In accordance with clause 3 of Article 11 of Federal Law 'On International Treaties of the Russian Federation,' to accept the proposal of Rosgvardia, coordinated with the Russian Foreign Ministry, the Russian Federal Security Service and the Russian Interior Ministry, about the conduct of negotiations for the conclusion of a cooperation agreement between the Russian Federal Service of the National Guard and the Ministry of the Interior of Belarus," the entry read.

