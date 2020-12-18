Russian National Guard, Belarusian Interior Ministry Signed Cooperation Agreement

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2020) The Russian National Guard (Rosgvardia) and the Belarusian Interior Ministry have signed a cooperation agreement, the document posted on the Belarusian legal portal said.

"The parties cooperate in line with the provisions of this agreement, acting within their competence as well as respecting the legislation and international commitments," the document says.

The Belarusian Interior Ministry and Rosgvardia will cooperate on maintaining public order and security, protecting crucial facilities and special cargoes, fighting terrorism and extremism, counteracting arms trafficking among others.

The agreement was signed on November 19 in Minsk.