Russian National Guard Detains High-Ranking Ukrainian Security Official In Kiev Region

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 31, 2022 | 12:34 PM

The Russian National Guard (Rosgvardiya) said on Thursday that its soldiers detained a high-ranking official of the Ukrainian Security Service, who coordinated the work of sabotage groups, in the Kiev region

"During special targeted operations in the Kiev region, the search group of the Russian National Guard found a suspicious man during the inspection of a residential building. It was established that the detainee is a high-ranking officer of the Security Service of Ukraine," Rosgvardiya said in a statement.

