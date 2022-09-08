UrduPoint.com

Russian National Guard Says Seized Musk's Starlink Dish Supplied To Ukrainian Troops

Umer Jamshaid Published September 08, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Russian National Guard Says Seized Musk's Starlink Dish Supplied to Ukrainian Troops

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2022) The Russian National Guard said on Thursday that it had seized a Starlink internet terminal, supplied as part of military assistance to Ukraine from the United States, and arrested three Ukrainian collaborators in the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR).

"In a settlement in the Luhansk People's Republic, in one of the households, the Russian guards found a Starlink satellite internet dish of the SpaceX company... The Russian guards also arrested three accomplices of the Ukrainian armed forces," the security agency said.

In addition, the national guard seized three grenade launchers, including two foreign-made ones, 123 rounds for them, 165 artillery shells, 70 hand grenades, and more than 50,000 small arms ammunition, the statement noted.

On February 26, Ukrainian Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov asked the founder of SpaceX and Tesla, Elon Musk, to provide Ukraine with Starlink stations and access to satellite internet. The next day, Musk announced that Starlink was now operating in the country.

In March, US media reported that the Ukrainian army was using the Starlink systems in attacks on Russian troops in the absence of alternative communication channels.

