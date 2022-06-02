UrduPoint.com

Russian National Guard Says Serviceman Died In Donbas In Battle With UK Lawmaker's Son

Umer Jamshaid Published June 02, 2022 | 06:33 PM

The National Guard of Russia said on Thursday that its brigade commander died in Donbas in a battle with a group of foreign mercenaries, led by the son of a conservative member of UK Parliament

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2022) The National Guard of Russia said on Thursday that its brigade commander died in Donbas in a battle with a group of foreign mercenaries, led by the son of a conservative member of UK Parliament.

Sergeant Adam Bisultanov, brigade commander of the North Caucasian National Guard District, died on May 26, saving his comrades while performing a combat mission, according to the statement.

"As it turned out, a National Guard unit was engaged in a battle with a group of mercenaries from the United Kingdom and the United States. On May 28, a video of the clash was released online and The Daily Telegraph published an article. A GoPro camera captured the attack and one of the mercenaries, Ben Grant � the son of a member of the UK Parliament," the statement read.

The National Guard said that Bisultanov was covering for personnel. During fire support, the armored personnel carrier with Bisultanov was hit by a grenade launcher. Despite multiple injuries, he continued to cover his comrades. With another hit, the sergeant received injuries incompatible with life.

The leadership applied to posthumously award Bisultanov the Order of Courage.

The statement noted that video materials confirming the crimes of foreign mercenaries were transferred to the Main Investigation Department of the Russian Investigative Committee.

At the end of May, the Investigative Committee said it would give a legal assessment of the actions of Grant.

