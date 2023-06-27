Russian National Guard to Get Heavy Equipment, Tanks - Head

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2023) The Russian National Guard will receive heavy military equipment, tanks, head Viktor Zolotov said on Tuesday, adding that the issue has been discussed with President Vladimir Putin.

"This question is now very acute.

We are raising the issue that during the Chechen campaign we had tanks, but now ... we do not have tanks ... We will put ... (tanks) into service," Zolotov told reporters, adding that the topic was discussed with Putin.