Russian National Guard To Review Action Of Policeman Who Hit Media Worker At Navalny Rally

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 08:00 PM

Russian National Guard to Review Action of Policeman Who Hit Media Worker at Navalny Rally

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) Russian National Guard (Rosgvardia) will carry out an internal review of the actions of a riot police officer who hit an operator at an unauthorized protest in support of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny on Tuesday in Moscow, a law enforcement source told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"An internal audit will be conducted," the source said, adding that the body will also proceed with a "legal assessment" of the officer's actions.

After the sentencing of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny on Tuesday, his supporters began to call for an unauthorized protest in the center of the Russian capital.

Riot police stopped the rally in Dmitrovsky Lane using force and conducting detentions.

According to media reports, reporters and other media workers wearing yellow press vests were among those put in custody.

A Moscow court replaced Navalny's suspended sentence in the 2014 case on funds embezzlement from the Yves Rocher company with a real jail term of 3.5 years. The hearing was held at the request of the Federal prison authority due to multiple probation breaches.

