UrduPoint.com

Russian National Guards Foil Plot To Bomb Aid Distribution Site Near Kiev

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) Published April 02, 2022 | 04:57 PM

The Russian National Guard said on Saturday its troops averted a "terror attack" on a site near the Ukrainian capital of Kiev used for distribution of relief aid to civilians

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2022) The Russian National Guard said on Saturday its troops averted a "terror attack" on a site near the Ukrainian capital of Kiev used for distribution of relief aid to civilians.

"A Russian National Guard patrol found an improvised explosive device near the site in the Kiev region where humanitarian aid is distributed to the population," a statement read.

The site was cordoned off and nearby homes were evacuated before sappers defused what turned out to be a rigged mortar round.

"Timely expert actions taken by Russian National Guards helped prevent a terrorist attack by Ukrainian nationalist formations on civilians," the statement continued.

