Russian National Guardsmen Eligible for Achievement Awards in Medicine, Sports - Directive

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2023) Soldiers of the Russian national guard can now be awarded with medals for achievements in medicine and sports, the new regulations of the country's security force said on Thursday.

The national guard's directive has established medals "For Merits in Medicine" and "For Merits in Sports."

The medal in medicine will be awarded to guardsmen with outstanding skills in organizing and showing top performance in the activities of the medical services, as well as for active participation in the organization of medical care in emergency situations and during special operations, participation in military operations under the threat of dangerous disease outbreak, and for special and personal merits related to medicine, the directive said.

The sports medal will be awarded to members of the national guard who have shown top results in military applied sports and the training of the guard's athletes to participate in regional, national and international competitions. Medals will also be given out for the promotion, support and popularization of sports, as well as fruitful long-term work to develop sports in the national guard.

Medals can also be awarded to other Russian and foreign citizens for assisting in the medical services and the development of sports in the national guard, according to the directive.